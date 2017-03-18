Orly airport: Man killed after taking soldier's gun

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police with bomb disposal equipment are now combing the airport

A man has been shot dead after grabbing a soldier's gun at Orly airport in Paris, French officials say.

He was killed by the security forces in a shop after seizing the weapon in the airport's southern terminal.

The airport has been shut down after what the authorities said was an extremely serious incident and passengers not allowed to disembark.

A security operation is continuing with bomb disposal experts involved and a search for any possible accomplices.

Police also want to make sure the dead man was not wearing an explosive belt.

No-one else was hurt in the incident.

Orly - located 13km (8 miles) south of Paris - is the capital's second largest airport.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Travellers were evacuated from the airport

Image copyright AP Image caption There were huge traffic jams outside the airport soon after the shooting incident

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police were quick to secure the airport soon after the shooting

Police have warned people to stay away from the security cordon put in place and people intending to travel to Orly have been advised to make alternative arrangements as all flights in and out of the airport have been suspended.

Officials say the man approached a group of soldiers patrolling the airport and made off with the gun into a shop.

At that point shots were fired and the man was killed. His motivation is not yet known.

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is on his way to the scene of the attack.

Witnesses told the AFP news agency that the airport was evacuated soon after the shooting.

"We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby," Franck Lecam said.

Meanwhile a police officer was shot and injured during a vehicle check in the northern suburbs of Paris. The suspect then escaped in a vehicle.

Police have not confirmed if the incident was linked to the incident at Orly, but French media reports said that a car used by the suspect was later found abandoned at the airport.

In an incident last month, a man wielding knives lunged at soldiers at Paris's Louvre museum before being shot and injured.

Are you at the airport? If it is safe to do so you can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: