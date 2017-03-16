Mount Etna: BBC crew caught up in volcano blast

Media caption Mount Etna has begun erupting recently after more than a year of inactivity

A BBC team and a number of tourists have suffered minor injuries after being caught up in an incident on the erupting volcano Mount Etna in Sicily.

"Many injured - some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises," tweeted BBC science reporter Rebecca Morelle.

Lava flow mixed with steam had caused a huge explosion, which pelted the group with boiling rocks and steam, she said.

She said about eight people had been injured, with some evacuated from the mountain by rescue teams.

"Bbc team all ok - some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though - it was extremely scary," she tweeted.

The BBC reporter said a volcanologist at the scene told her it was the most dangerous incident he had experienced in his 30-year-career.

She said a guide had suffered a dislocated shoulder, while a 78-year-old woman had been very close to the blast, but managed to get away safely.

Image copyright AP Image caption Mount Etna is Europe's tallest active volcano

The lava had mixed with some snow, causing a small explosion and then a larger one. Members of the group ran away, trying to reach the safety of a a snow mobile, she said.

Everyone had been taken from the mountain by a team of rescue workers who were "brilliant", Ms Morelle said.

The Catania operation centre of Italy's volcanology institute confirmed that three of its volcanologists had been on the mountain when the explosion took place, and said some had suffered injuries, but gave no detail.

Mount Etna, which is Europe's tallest active volcano, spewed lava up into the sky in the early hours of Thursday morning, for the third time in three weeks.

It is the first eruption for more than a year.