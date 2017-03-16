French school shooting: Teenage boy arrested after two people injured

Image caption Grasse is the capital of France's perfume industry

Police have arrested a boy of 17 in the southern French town of Grasse after at least two people were hurt in a shooting at a school.

The boy, who is said to have been heavily armed, launched the attack at Tocqueville high school at lunchtime.

Anti-terrorist commandos from the elite Raid force were sent to the scene.

Grasse, the capital of France's perfume industry, is about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Nice, where a lorry attack in July killed 86 people.

France remains under a state of emergency after a string of deadly attacks in the past 18 months.

The government minister for victims affairs, Juliette Meadel, said all students were safe on social media, adding her thoughts were with the parents of the two people injured in the attack.

The interior ministry has issued a terror alert, but local reports suggest the shooter was not linked to any group.

There is conflicting information about whether or not there was a second shooter.

Are you in the area? If it is safe to do so, share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: