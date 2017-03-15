Austria avalanche: At least three dead

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rescuers alerted by survivors of the avalanche are said to be searching a remote area of the Austrian Alps (file pic)

At least three people have been killed in an avalanche at a ski resort in the Austrian Alps, police say.

Rescuers are looking for a fourth person missing after the avalanche hit at about 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT).

The four were said to be in a group of eight foreign tourists but managed to free themselves and seek help, according to Austrian reports.

The avalanche happened in a remote area close to the Jochgrubenkopf peak in the Tyrol in western Austria.

Rudi Mair from the Tyrol avalanche warning service said "tonnes of snow" had come down.

He described the area as "extremely steep".