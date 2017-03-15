Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin murdered in Goa

Image caption The woman's body was found near beaches popular with tourists

Police are treating the death of an Irish woman found near a beach in the southern Indian state of Goa as murder.

Danielle McLaughlin's body was discovered in an isolated spot close to tourist resorts in Canacona on Tuesday.

Ms McLaughlin, who was in her 20s and had lived in Buncrana, County Donegal, suffered injuries on her face and head.

Police are treating her death as murder. A post-mortem has been ordered to establish if she was sexually assaulted.

One person has been arrested and 15 questioned over the death, police said.

The woman had dual Irish and British citizenship, and travelled to India using a British passport.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was following up on the suspected murder of an Irish woman in Goa, but as she was using a British passport, the local British consulate were leading in dealings with the Indian authorities.

"The Irish Embassy is liaising closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New Delhi to Goa today," said a spokesperson.

Last year an Indian court cleared two men of raping and killing British teenager Scarlett Keeling.

The 15-year-old was found dead on Goa's popular Anjuna beach in 2008, having drowned after allegedly being plied with drugs.

