Dutch police break up pro-Erdogan protest

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A rally in support of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place in Rotterdam

Dutch riot police have broken up a rally in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hours after a minister was refused entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

The Turkish minister has been sent to Germany, the city's mayor says.

Police carried out mounted charges at the protesters, who had gathered outside the consulate as the diplomatic row between the two nations escalated.

Protesters were reportedly throwing bottles and mobbing police cars.

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey's minister of family and social policies, had arrived by road on Saturday ahead of a rally planned to help harness the votes of Turks living in the Netherlands.

Media caption Supporters of President Erdogan protested outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam

They will be voting in a referendum next month on whether to expand Mr Erdogan's powers.

But when she arrived, Dutch authorities refused to allow her entry to the consulate, sparking a stream of angry tweets.

Ms Kaya has since left the Netherlands, the mayor of Rotterdam confirmed early on Sunday morning.

What is the row about?

Turkey is holding a referendum on 16 April on whether to turn from a parliamentary to a presidential republic, more akin to the United States.

If successful, it would give sweeping new powers to the president, allowing them to appoint ministers, prepare the budget, choose the majority of senior judges and enact certain laws by decree.

What's more, the president alone would be able to announce a state of emergency and dismiss parliament.

In order to get it passed, Mr Erdogan needs to get the votes of both those citizens living in, and out, of Turkey.

There are 5.5 million Turks living outside the country, with 1.4 million eligible voters in Germany alone - and the Yes campaign are keen to get them on side.

So a number of rallies have been planned for countries where large numbers of voters currently live, including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

However, Mr Erdogan's supporters have found themselves blocked from holding these rallies.

Why are countries trying to prevent the rallies?

Many of the countries have cited security concerns as the official reason the rallies have been banned or moved.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Mr Erdogan was not welcome to hold rallies as this could increase friction and hinder integration.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Riot police broke it up in the early hours of Sunday morning

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands asked Turkey to desist as they feared "compromised public order and security".

However, many European nations have also expressed deep disquiet about Turkey's response to the July coup attempt and the country's perceived slide towards authoritarianism under President Erdogan.

Germany in particular has been critical of the mass arrests and purges that followed - with nearly 100,000 civil servants removed from their posts.