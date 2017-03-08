Troadec case: Body parts found in family murder

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Troadec family were last seen on 16 February

French investigators say they have discovered body parts at the farm of a man who earlier admitted killing four of his relatives.

The remains were found in a remote part of north-western Brittany after Hubert Caouissin was let out of custody to lead the investigators to the location.

He earlier confessed to killing Pascal Troadec, his wife Brigitte, and their two children in an inheritance row.

He said he had battered them to death with a crowbar at their home in Nantes.

Mr Caouissin was arrested last week along with his former wife Lydie, Mr Troadec's sister.

The discovery of body parts at the farm in de Pont-de-Buis-les-Quimerch was announced by prosecutor Pierre Sennes on Wednesday. Family jewellery was also found. The remains are yet to be identified.

Pascal and Brigitte Troadec, both aged 49, their son Sebastien, 21, and daughter Charlotte, 18, were last seen in mid-February.

At a news conference last week, Mr Sennes said Mr Caouissin had admitted using a crowbar to bludgeon the family at their home in Nantes.

On 16 February, he spied on the Troadecs' home, using a stethoscope to listen through the windows, Mr Sennes said.

That night he broke into the house, apparently with the aim of stealing a key. The family awoke when they heard a noise, and a fight broke out between the intruder and Pascal Troadec.

Mr Caouissin killed Mr Troadec first, and then the rest of the family, Mr Sennes added.

Gold bar row

The prosecutor said Mr Caouissin dismembered the bodies, burying some parts and burning others.

Mr Caouissin has no previous criminal record. He now faces possible life imprisonment.

The role of Lydie Troadec is not yet clear, but she is accused of helping to clean the vehicle used to dispose of the bodies.

The inheritance argument reportedly centres on gold bars found during works at a building in Brest owned by Mr Troadec's father, who died several years ago.

However, Mr Caouissin's mother has told journalists that the existence of the gold bars was a "myth".