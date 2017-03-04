Tuam babies: 'Significant quantities' of remains discovered

Human remains have been discovered at the site of a former mother and baby home in County Galway. Annette McKay lost her sister at the home. She says her mother kept the secret of the child's birth and death for 70 years.

Annette's mother, Margaret McKay, become pregnant after a sexual assault. She was separated from the child and her baby later died. Annette says the effect of the treatment her mother received at the home was "absolutely traumatic".

The Tuam home was one of 10 institutions where up to 35,000 unmarried pregnant women were sent. An investigation into the remains is under way.