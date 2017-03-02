Francois Fillon: French conservative candidate's home raided

French investigators have searched the Paris home of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, French media report.

The Thursday morning raid was part of an investigation into allegedly fake jobs given to his wife, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Authorities have not commented.

Mr Fillon denies any wrongdoing. He has vowed to keep his campaign going despite growing pressure.

A source in his campaign team confirmed the raid took place to the AFP news agency.