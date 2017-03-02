Marine Le Pen loses immunity from prosecution over IS images

Image copyright AP Image caption Ms Le Pen is currently running to be French president

The European Parliament has removed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution after she tweeted pictures of so-called Islamic State (IS) violence.

Ms Le Pen is under investigation in France for posting three graphic images of IS executions on Twitter, including the beheading of American James Foley.

Her position as an MEP has so far meant she could not be prosecuted.

Ms Le Pen is currently running to be French president.

Opinion polls suggest she is on course to win the first round in April, but centrist Emmanuel Macron is gaining ground and looks likely to beat her in the May runoff vote.

A Figaro/LCI poll on Sunday put Mr Macron on 58% in the runoff, against 42% for Ms Le Pen.

The European Parliament vote - carried by a "big majority" - confirmed a preliminary decision taken on Tuesday by the legal affairs committee of the European Union legislature.

The allegations date back to December 2015, when she tweeted the pictures in response to a journalist who drew an analogy between her anti-immigration FN party and IS extremists.

However, it only lifts her immunity in this particular case and will not cover a separate investigation into whether her party, the National Front (FN), misused European Parliament funds.

Ms Le Pen has refused to attend a police interview over the latter allegations. She denies wrongdoing and claims that they are a plot to derail her campaign.