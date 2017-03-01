Abuse survivor quits Vatican commission

Marie Collins is an Irish survivor of clerical sexual abuse who in 2014 was appointed to a special Vatican commission created by Pope Francis to protect minors.

She was 13 years old when she was molested by a priest.

She has now resigned, saying that she could not accept the obstruction she encountered from some of the Roman Catholic Church's most senior clerics.

(Photo: Marie Collins attends a press conference at the Vatican. Credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)