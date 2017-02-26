Greek activists storm court hearings to save homes

In Greece, a group of protestors, are storming Athens County Court regularly in a bid to stop home foreclosures.

The activists, who are part of the "I won't Pay" movement, say they've disrupted and prevented hundreds of house repossession hearings in the past six months.

With thousands of Greeks still unemployed and struggling to get by in the country's crisis-stricken economy, many can not afford their mortgage repayments and are losing their homes.