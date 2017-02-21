Two arrested after man dies in Dublin shooting

Image copyright RTE Image caption Police say there was evidence of drug-taking in the house

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in a shooting incident in north Dublin city at the weekend.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were arrested last night and this morning.

They are being detained on suspicion of withholding information from police.

Gary O'Brien, 51, from Finglas, was found with gunshot wounds to his head in a house at North Circular Road around 20:30 GMT on Sunday.

The gun has not yet been recovered and gardaí (Irish police) say the death is being treated as suspicious.

There was also evidence of some drug-taking in the house, police say, and a second house which is boarded up about 100 metres away has also been sealed off.