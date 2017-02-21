Dublin's Cardinal Desmond Connell dies aged 90

Image copyright PA Image caption Cardinal Connell was criticised by the Murphy Report into clerical child sex abuse

Cardinal Desmond Connell, the retired Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, has died aged 90.

He was Archbishop of Dublin from 1988 until 2004, and Cardinal since 2001.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin said Cardinal Connell had passed away peacefully in his sleep.

In 2009, the Murphy Report into child sexual abuse in the Dublin archdiocese found that his strategy in refusing to admit liability added to the hurt and grief of many victims of abuse.

The report said the commission had no doubt that clerical child abuse was covered up by the Dublin Archdiocese and other Church authorities.

Just before his retirement in 2004, Cardinal Connell asked for forgiveness from all those he had offended.