Swede detained after Barcelona police fire on stolen butane gas truck

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The truck was stopped as it drove at high speed on a Barcelona ring road

Police in Barcelona have detained a man after shooting at a truck loaded with butane gas canisters that was speeding the wrong way along a highway.

They opened fire on the vehicle as it headed towards the Spanish city's harbour on Tuesday, officials said.

The detained man, reported to be a Swedish national, has a history of psychiatric problems, the Spanish interior minister said.

Barcelona's city hall said the truck had been stolen.

The truck was driving on the wrong side of a ring road in the city at about 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT) when police were alerted.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police opened fire on the stolen vehicle but no injuries have been reported

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The truck was driving against traffic on the wrong side of a ring road on Tuesday

Around 20 officers and at least six police cars arrived quickly on site, where several gas bottles were later seen lying on the ground.

At least one gunshot was visible on the windscreen of the truck, although officials have not said whether there were any injuries following the incident.

Spanish national television TVE reported that the truck had rammed several cars before police fired several times to stop it.

Spain's interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said in a tweet that the incident on Tuesday was "not a case of a terrorist act".

"The detained driver of the stolen butane gas truck has a psychiatric history," Mr Zoido said.

Mireia Ruiz, who witnessed the incident, said the driver ignored others who were urging him to stop.

"When people shouted at him, he would laugh and make offensive gestures with his hand," she told AFP.

Police said that the driver was being questioned.