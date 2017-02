Image copyright PA Image caption A man has died after a two car crash in Malin in County Donegal

A man has died after two cars were involved in a crash in County Donegal.

The incident happened at Strand Head in Malin at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

The man, who is in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was uninjured.

The Carndonagh Road remains closed on Tuesday morning between McSheffrey's Bridge and Strand Head. Local diversions are in place.