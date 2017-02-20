East Ukraine ceasefire due to take effect

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There is not yet any clear timetable for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from eastern Ukraine

A ceasefire is due to come into effect in eastern Ukraine following a deal in Munich over the weekend to halt fighting and withdraw heavy weapons from the front line.

But there have been many such agreements in the past and the omens for peace in the region are not good.

Russian-backed fighters and the Ukrainian army have clashed almost daily for the last 30 months.

At the beginning of January there was a serious escalation in the violence.

Ukraine said two of its soldiers had been killed and 16 injured in fighting over the weekend.

In theory the two sides will this week pull back heavy weaponry from areas near the front line.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Talks took place in Munich over the weekend on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

But a source at the Munich talks over the weekend told the BBC that no progress had been made in reaching a political solution.