Belgium train derailment: One dead and many injured

  • 18 February 2017
Rescuers and police officers stand next to the wreckage of the passenger train after it derailed (18 February 2017) Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene of the crash

At least one person has been killed and about 20 injured when a train carriage fell on to its side following a derailment close to the Belgian capital Brussels, railway officials say.

The accident happened as the train was departing Leuven station at a slow speed heading towards the capital.

Emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene of the crash, which happened at 12:20 GMT on Saturday.

The damaged carriage could be seen on its side part way down a slope.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption The derailed carriage could be seen on a slope

Services between Leuven and Brussels have been suspended, officials say.

Last June at least three people were killed and nine injured in a train crash in the town of Hermalle-sous-Huy, near Liege.

In February 2010, 18 people were killed when two passenger trains collided at Halle, south-west of the capital, Brussels.

