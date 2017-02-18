Irish woman charged with Australian murder

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the woman was known to the dead man

A 25-year-old Irish woman has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man.

The victim, who was also from Ireland. was fatally stabbed in Sydney, Australia at about 12:15 local time on Saturday.

Police were called to a house in the suburb of Padstow after reports of a fight involving several people.

They found the man critically injured with a stab wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

Police said the woman was known to the dead man.

A 36-year-old Australian man was also arrested and is helping police with their inquiries.