Irish man dies after being stabbed in Sydney

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irishman who has died in Sydney.

According to the New South Wales Police, the 29-year-old man died from a stab wound to the neck.

The man was treated by paramedics at a house on Watson Road, Padstow, but he died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old Irish woman woman have been arrested.

Police have been told three women and a man were at the home when a second man, known to the women, attended the property and an altercation broke out.