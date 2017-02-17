Turkey explosion: Car bomb kills child in Sanliurfa province

A child was killed and at least 15 people injured in a large car bomb blast in a town in southern Turkey, a regional governor says.

The explosion targeted a building housing judges and prosecutors in Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.

Provincial governor Gungor Azim Tuna told the state news agency Anadolu that a child aged three had been killed.

Turkish cities and towns have been hit by several attacks in the past year.

In May last year, police in Viransehir, a mainly Kurdish and Arab town, shot dead four men said by officials to have been members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said that they had been planning to bomb a government building.