Microsoft announce the creation of 600 new Dublin jobs

Technology firm Microsoft has announced the creation of 600 jobs in Dublin.

The new inside sales centre will employ 500 staff, selling the company's services remotely.

It will sell software and services to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Hiring is expected to start immediately, and positions will be filled over the next six months.

100 further positions are also being created across Microsoft's other operations in Ireland.

These include roles in finance, operations, engineering and sales.

Microsoft has been in Ireland since 1985 when it opened a small manufacturing facility employing 100 people.

Since then it has grown its presence considerably and currently has 1,200 full-time employees and 700 full-time contractors.

Its Irish operations include software development and testing, localisation, operations, finance, IT, HR and sales and marketing, serving both the domestic and Europe, Middle East and African markets.