Irish government survives no confidence vote

The vote took place on Wednesday night

The government in the Republic of Ireland has survived a vote of no confidence in the Dáil.

The government won the motion by 57 votes to 52 votes and there were 44 abstentions.

Sinn Féin tabled the motion over the handling of sex-crime allegations against Irish police whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The party accused the government of covering up "who knew what and when."

Sgt McCabe and now retired John Wilson previously alleged there was corruption with the Republic of Ireland's driving licence penalty points system.

The Garda (Irish police) commissioner last week denied telling journalists that Sgt McCabe was facing sex-crime allegations.

The claim against Nóirín O'Sullivan was made by Irish Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin in the Dáil (Irish parliament).

Ms O'Sullivan said she was surprised by and rejected Mr Howlin's claim.