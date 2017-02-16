The secret world of Russia football hooligans

1:57
15 June 2016
16 February 2017 Last updated at 03:39 GMT
At the 2016 European Championship, violent clashes between Russian and English supporters in Marseille put the spotlight on Russian hooliganism.
Russian hooligans injured over 100 English supporters, beating two into a coma.
It has raised serious concerns before Russia hosts the 2018 World Cup.
In rare interviews with members of the Orel Butchers - who attacked English fans in Marseille - a world is revealed where brutal violence has become a mark of honour.
