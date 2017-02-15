Donegal garda Keith Harrison wants McCabe inquiry inclusion

Image caption The Irish prime minister hopes the terms of reference for the public inquiry would be concluded by Thursday.

An Irish policeman wants his case to be included as part of an inquiry into an alleged smear campaign against a garda whistleblower.

Keith Harrison, who is based in County Donegal, has said that he was the subject of untrue abuse accusations.

On Tuesday, the Irish government agreed to a public inquiry into the handling of allegations against Maurice McCabe.

Sgt McCabe had claimed there was corruption in the Republic of Ireland's driving licence penalty points system.

He was later investigated by the Republic's child and family agency over allegations of abuse, that were later found to be untrue.

A commission has now been established to examine whether there was a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe, orchestrated by senior police officers.

'Truth and Justice'

In 2009, Garda Keith Harrison prosecuted a colleague for alleged drink driving, despite opposition from senior officers.

As a result, he claims, he was subjected to bullying and harassment by colleagues.

Garda Harrison's solicitor told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that his client wanted "truth and justice".

In a statement, Garda Harrison said: "I did not become a whistleblower lightly, given the devastating effect it has had on our family.

"Whistleblowers are a fundamental part of any organisation and should be encouraged and supported to do the right thing, without fear or favour, otherwise they will not come forward into the future.

"I demand that my case be included in any inquiry/commission of investigation by the government and political establishment. We will not rest until this happens," he added.