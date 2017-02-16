McCabe controversy: Garda whistleblower inquiry terms agreed

Image copyright PA Image caption Police whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe was the subject of false allegations

The terms of a public inquiry into the handling of false allegations against a police whistleblower have been agreed by the Irish government.

Sgt Maurice McCabe had claimed there was corruption in the Republic's driving licence penalty points system.

There will also be an independent review of police operations.

The Independent Alliance, part of the coalition government, had sought the review as part of the government's response to the controversy.

It is understood the review will involve an international policing expert.

Sgt McCabe was investigated by the Republic's child and family agency following allegations of abuse, that were later found to be untrue.

Another Irish policeman also wants his case to be included as part of the inquiry into the alleged smear campaign against Sgt McCabe.

Keith Harrison, who is based in County Donegal, has also said that he was the subject of untrue abuse accusations.

Image caption It is understood the review will involve an international policing expert

Speaking after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on Wednesday, the Independent Alliance said the review would examine the culture, administration and ethos within An Garda Síochána (Irish police).

Although the government and Fianna Fáil want the inquiry to prioritise the allegations made against Sgt McCabe, others believe it should incorporate other whistleblowers.

The controversy began more than three years ago when two whistleblowers - Sgt McCabe and the now retired John Wilson - alleged there was widespread corruption with the Republic of Ireland's driving licence penalty points system.

The Garda (Irish police) commissioner last week denied telling journalists that Sgt McCabe was facing sex crime allegations.

The claim against Nóirín O'Sullivan was made by Irish Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin in the Dáil.

Ms O'Sullivan said she was surprised by and refuted Mr Howlin's claim. The commissioner reiterated her position on Monday.

A commission has been established to examine whether there was a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe, orchestrated by senior police officers.