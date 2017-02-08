Leixlip: Hundreds of jobs at risk at HP

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A staff briefing is due to take place at 10:00 local time

Hundreds of jobs are thought to be at risk at the offices of HP Inc in Leixlip in the Republic of Ireland.

A staff briefing is due to take place this morning, RTÉ reports.

Hewlett-Packard opened the printer cartridge manufacturing plant in County Kildare in 1995 and it quickly grew to employ thousands of staff.

In 2015, the company split into HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise to allow both to compete more effectively in the market.

HP Inc continued with the traditional PC and printing business, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has focused on cloud computing hardware, software and services.

Since then the printing business of HP Inc has come under growing pressure from competitors and a changing market.

Last year HP Inc announced that it would cut 3,000 to 4,000 jobs globally over the next three years.