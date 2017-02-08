Alexei Navalny: Verdict due for Russian opposition leader

Media caption Alexei Navalny: 'Putin is the tsar of corruption'

A court in the Russian city of Kirov is due to deliver its verdict against the country's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who is being retried on embezzlement charges.

The case is being heard again after the European Court of Human Rights said he was not given a fair hearing at the first trial, in 2013.

Mr Navalny denies the accusations, and says they are politically motivated.

If convicted, he will be barred from running for the presidency in 2018.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to hand Mr Navalny a five year suspended sentence.

Who is he?

Mr Navalny, 40, is known for his anti-corruption campaign, which targeted senior officials close to the Kremlin. He says the case is an effort to keep him out of politics.

Image copyright AP Image caption Mr Navalny says the accusations are politically motivated

He has recently stepped up his political activity after announcing plans last year to run for the presidency in 2018. Mr Putin is allowed by the constitution to run for a second consecutive six-year term, but he has not said yet if he plans to run.

Mr Navalny's rise as a force in Russian politics began in 2008 when he started blogging about alleged malpractice and corruption at some of Russia's big state-controlled corporations.

He described the president's United Russia as "the party of crooks and thieves", a phrase that stuck among many in Russia.

He stood for Moscow mayor in 2013 and got more than a quarter of the vote, a surprise for many.

What are the accusations?

In the first trial, in 2013, Mr Navalny was found guilty of heading a group that embezzled timber worth 16m roubles ($500,000; £330,000) from the Kirovles state timber company while working as an adviser to Kirov's governor, Nikita Belykh.

He has described the rerun of the trial as an "exact copy" of the original proceedings, and says he is sure he will be found guilty once again.