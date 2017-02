From the section

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The drugs were seized during a search of a house in Crumlin

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure of €500,000 worth of heroin in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search on a house in the Crumlin area at about 19:00 local time.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Other items including bagging equipment, weighing scales, documents and mobile phones were also seized

The man is due in court on Wednesday morning.