Man arrested after €500,000 Dublin heroin find

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The drugs were seized during a search of a house in Crumlin

A man in his 20s has been arrested after heroin with an estimated street value of €500,000 (£430,000) was found in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search on a house in the Crumlin area at about 19:00 local time.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Other items including bagging equipment, weighing scales, documents and mobile phones were also seized

The heroin and a mixing agent were seized during the search.

Other items including bagging equipment, weighing scales, documents and mobile phones were also seized.

The arrested man is being held at Sundrive Road Garda Station.