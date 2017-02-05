Louvre attack: Friend defends 'respectful' suspect
Social media updates by the Egyptian suspected of launching a machete attack at the Louvre in Paris suggested nothing untoward, says his friend.
French authorities say a man, believed to be Abdullah Hamamy, was shot in the stomach as he lunged at soldiers with the knives at the museum on Friday.
But his neighbour in Egypt, Ibrahim Yossry, says updates to Abdullah's social media upon his arrival in France suggested nothing untoward.