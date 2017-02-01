Four arrests over 3m euros drug seizure in Ashbourne

Image copyright Garda Image caption 160 kilos of herbal cannabis was discovered in County Meath

Cannabis with an estimated street value of 3.2m euros (£2.7m) has been seized in a joint operation by police and customs in the Republic of Ireland.

Four men, aged between 25 and 61, were arrested in Ashbourne, County Meath, at about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Some 160 kilos of herbal cannabis was discovered, Garda (Irish police) said in a statement.

It described the seizure as "significant" and said the drugs were "destined for the Irish market".

A business premises in Ashbourne was also searched during the "intelligence-led" operation.

It involved Garda officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

Staff from the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service also participated.

All four men, who are Irish nationals, are being questioned on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.