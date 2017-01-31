Fillon pay row: Offices raided in French parliament

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Welsh-born Penelope Fillon (L) is said to have received half a million euros

Anti-corruption police have raided offices in the French parliament over allegations that presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife was paid for fake work.

They were reportedly searching for Penelope Fillon's contracts from when she was employed as an assistant to her husband and then another MP.

She is said to have been paid €500,000 ($535,000; £425,000).

The centre-right candidate and his Welsh-born wife deny wrongdoing.

The raid follows allegations in the weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, which said there was no evidence that Mrs Fillon had actually been doing the job as a parliamentary assistant.

Mr Fillon says there is a smear campaign against him and has said he is "outraged by the contempt and misogyny" in the newspaper's story.

On Monday the couple were interviewed separately by investigators for more than five hours as part of a preliminary inquiry that may or may not lead to formal investigation.

They were also questioned over money received by Mrs Fillon for work at a literary review, AFP news agency reported.

Mr Fillon's lawyer, Antonin Levy, told French radio that the candidate had not had a constituency office while working as an MP and had instead used his home.

"And who is at home? Penelope Fillon of course," he said.

The head of the parliamentary Republicans Party, Christian Jacob, has said that MPs were unanimous in their support for Mr Fillon, 62, and were standing by him.

Mr Fillon, who campaigned on his reputation for integrity and beat former president Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe to his party's nomination, had been leading in opinion polls ahead of the first round of the presidential election in April.

He has vowed to slash 500,000 public sector jobs, cut benefits and increase working time.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are seen as his main challengers.