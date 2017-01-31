Trump travel ban: Ireland reviews US immigration points

Image copyright PA Image caption Enda Kenny said he "disagreed" with the immigration ban

A "complete review" of US immigration points in the Republic of Ireland has been announced by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny in the wake of Donald Trump's immigration ban.

The order temporarily banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US is being implemented at Dublin and Shannon airports.

They are among a small number of airports that offer US pre-clearance.

Mr Kenny said he "disagreed" with the travel ban.

"I will obviously say that to the president and vice president when I meet with them," he added.

Image caption Dublin Airport offers travellers US pre-clearance meaning that immigration checks are carried out before departure

The ban bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, or be issued an immigrant or non-immigrant visa.

US pre-clearance means that checks are carried out pre-departure and travellers are treated as domestic arrivals upon reaching the US.

There has been one case of a person being refused pre-clearance to the US at Dublin Airport, the Irish transport department has confirmed.

Irish Foreign Minister Charlie Flanagan, who is set to travel for a series of pre-arranged meetings at Washington on Wednesday, said he "fundamentally disagrees" with President Trump's order.

Mr Flanagan added that when he was in the US he would highlight difficulties it has caused to undocumented Irish citizens.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been calls for Enda Kenny to boycott the traditional St Patrick's Day visit to the White House

The issue is also expected to be discussed by the Irish cabinet on Tuesday.

The Irish minister for children, Katherine Zappone, called for an urgent review on Monday.

There have also been calls from members of the Irish parliament for Mr Kenny to boycott the annual invite to the White House for St Patrick's Day.

The taoiseach traditionally presents the US president with a bowl of shamrocks during the event.

However, Mr Kenny said it was "more important now than ever before to speak face-to-face to the American president".