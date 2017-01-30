Francois Fillon and wife questioned over payment row

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Francois Fillon (right) said he was "outraged by the contempt and misogyny" in the claims

French police have interviewed presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope over claims she was paid for fake work, media report.

Last week investigators began a preliminary inquiry into reports she earned €500,000 ($534,000; £428,000) as her husband's assistant in parliament.

Le Canard Enchaine newspaper has questioned how much work she did for the money between 1998 and 2012.

Both the centre-right candidate and his Welsh-born wife deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Fillon said last week he was "outraged by the contempt and misogyny" in the story.

He also said that he wanted to be heard by the investigators.

The 62-year-old candidate for the right-wing Republicans party is the front-runner for the presidential election in April, with National Front leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron seen as his main challengers.

