Nadiya Hussain on anti-Muslim abuse: 'I thought, gosh, what have I done'
2 February 2017 Last updated at 06:22 GMT
Is it becoming a challenge to be British while female and Muslim? Charities dealing with religious hate crimes in the UK say that visibly Muslim women are bearing the brunt of most of these attacks. The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil speaks to women about their experiences, part of the BBC’s 100 Women series.
Producer: Dina Demrdash
Camera: Rachel Price
What is 100 women?
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.
