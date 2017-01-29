Suspected drugs worth €3m (£2.5m) seized in County Kildare

An assault rifle, ammunition, and approximately €3m (£2.5m) of suspected heroin and cocaine have been recovered during an operation in County Kildare.

The discovery was made by police during a search of a house in the Sallins area on Saturday evening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that an AK47 assault rifle has been found along with firearm magazines and assorted ammunition.