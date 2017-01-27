Free soda: France bans unlimited sugary drink refills

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New York City tried and failed to control its flow of sugary drinks

Restaurants and other spaces catering to the public in France have been banned from offering unlimited sugary drinks in an effort to reduce obesity.

It is now illegal to sell unlimited soft drinks at a fixed price or offer them unlimited for free.

The number of overweight or obese people in France is below the EU average but is on the rise.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends taxing sugary drinks, linking them to obesity and diabetes.

Self-service "soda fountains" have long been a feature of family restaurants and cafes in some countries like the UK, where a soft drinks tax will be introduced next year.

Soft drink controls that fizzed or went flat

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption It's common for Mexican cafes and corner shops to be painted red and white

A 10% tax introduced in Mexico - where cola is so popular they use it for cooking meat - reduced consumption by 6% in the first year, earning WHO praise

Before the all-you-can-drink ban, France already had a soft drinks tax, and vending machines are barred from schools

In 2013, a New York court threw out a city ban on sales of large sugary drinks, which would have imposed a 16-ounce (0.5l) limit on drinks sold in venues including restaurants and stadiums

The new law (in French) targets soft drinks, including sports drinks containing added sugar or sweeteners.

All public eateries, from fast-food joints to school canteens, are affected.

The aim of the law is to "limit, especially among the young, the risks of obesity, overweight and diabetes" in line with WHO recommendations.

A recent Eurostat survey of adult obesity put the French at 15.3%, which is just below the EU average of 15.9%. France was slimmer than the UK (20.1%) but fatter than Italy (10.7%).

Past the age of 30, nearly 57% of French men are overweight or obese, according to a report published in October by the French medical journal Bulletin Epidemiologique Hebdomadaire.

Some 41% of women in the same age category are also overweight or obese, the study found.