German girl jailed for IS attack in Hanover
- 26 January 2017
- From the section Europe
A girl aged 16 has been jailed by a German court for six years for what is seen as the country's first attack by a sympathiser of jihadist group Islamic State (IS).
Safia S, who was 15 at the time, stabbed and seriously wounded a police officer at the central station in Hanover.
Prosecutors described the attack as ordered and supervised by IS.
She was convicted of attempted murder and helping a terrorist organisation.