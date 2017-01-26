German girl jailed for IS attack in Hanover

Image copyright AFP Image caption The court in Celle gave Safia S the full six-year sentence demanded by prosecutors

A girl aged 16 has been jailed by a German court for six years for what is seen as the country's first attack by a sympathiser of jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

Safia S, who was 15 at the time, stabbed and seriously wounded a police officer at the central station in Hanover.

Prosecutors described the attack as ordered and supervised by IS.

She was convicted of attempted murder and helping a terrorist organisation.