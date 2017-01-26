Raffaele Sollecito: Kercher murder case left me in debt

Raffaele Sollecito has said he has been left in financial difficulty by the legal costs incurred while proving his innocence.

Mr Sollecito was arrested in 2007, along with his then-girlfriend Amanda Knox, for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy.

He was twice convicted, before Italy's highest court found him not guilty.

He has launched a compensation bid against the Italian government, and explained to the Victoria Derbyshire programme why.