Greece snubs Turkey soldiers' extradition

Greece's Supreme Court has ruled against extraditing eight Turkish soldiers whom the Turkish government accuses of being involved in last July's attempted coup.

The eight men fled in a helicopter to Greece after the coup attempt but say they were not involved.

Turkey has demanded they return to stand trial. The soldiers say their lives would be in danger.

The case has presented a diplomatic dilemma for Greece.

Senior prosecutors had argued against agreeing to extradition. The court's decision is final and cannot be appealed against.