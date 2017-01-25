Damage caused to Éamon de Valera grave

Image copyright PA Image caption Éamon de Valera is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin

A man in his 50s has been arrested after criminal damage was caused to the grave of former Irish president and Taoiseach (prime minister) Éamon de Valera.

It is understood the man was arrested at about 15:30 local time on Wednesday.

Mr de Valera is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.

It is understood damage was caused to the headstone and the gravestone was also vandalised.

Mr de Valera was one of the leading political figures in the history of 20th Century Ireland.