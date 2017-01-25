Art Parkinson: Actor's 'Kubo' Oscar nomination revealed in school

Image copyright EPA Image caption Art goes to an Irish speaking school in County Donegal

Irish actor Art Parkinson discovered his film had been nominated for an Oscar, in between school classes.

The Donegal-born thespian voiced the lead role in the animation Kubo and the Two Strings, alongside Matthew McConaughey and Charlize Theron.

The film has been nominated in the Best Animated Movie and Best Visual Effects categories.

The 15-year-old schoolboy rose to prominence playing Rickon Stark in the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.

'Almost crying'

He also played a major role in last year's disaster movie San Andreas, about a devastating earthquake that hits San Francisco.

Now, Art could add potential Oscar glory to his list of achievements.

"Mum came in yesterday and she was almost crying. I wouldn't be doing it without her, they're all very proud," Art told BBC Radio Foyle.

"I'm very excited about it to be honest. It's a great achievement, everybody who is involved in film making wants the recognition of what they put into it."

Art Parkinson explained how he had been returning to class at his Irish-speaking secondary school in Buncrana, County Donegal, when he heard the news.

The Academy Awards take place on 26 February

"I knew the nominations were coming out but when it got to break time, I just completely forgot," Art said.

"I was going from English class to my geography class and my teacher called me out and said: 'I've been looking for you' and told me the news.

"It's a bit mental to be honest, it's very exciting."

Juggling school life with Hollywood fame isn't an easy task for any teenager, and Art is still unsure if he will even make it to the awards ceremony.

"It kind of depends on the work I'm doing, I'm going over for the Annies (American animation awards) next week but as of the Oscars I'm not too sure yet."

Art is the voice of the lead character, Kubo, in the film and he believes he shares some of his qualities.

"He's very like me in many ways; he's very cultured and he's a story teller and as an actor I think of myself as a story teller.

"He brings his stories to life through his origami whereas I like to do it through my acting."

The boy from the quiet coastal town of Moville will be hoping his story telling gets rewarded at the Academy Awards ceremony on 26 February.

