France election: Socialists vote for presidential nominee

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is favourite to win the Socialists' nomination

Socialist voters in France are casting ballots in a nationwide presidential primary, to decide on their nominee for the election in April.

The candidates, from the Socialist Party and its allies, will be narrowed down to two in this first round of voting.

The pair with the most votes will advance to a run-off on 29 January.

Six men and one woman are taking part, including former Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Inside the Socialists' battle for the future

Mr Valls occupies the centre ground and is seen as a leading contender, but he faces stiff competition from former Education Minister Benoit Hamon, and ex-Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg.

President Francois Hollande, whose approval rating has set a new low for the office, decided not to seek re-election.

The Socialists' choice of nominee may also determine the future of popular independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, a charismatic ex-banker who appeals to the same moderate voters as Mr Valls.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron is standing as an independent candidate

Opinion polls suggest that whoever wins the left-wing nomination will have little chance of reaching the final round of the presidential election in May.

It is expected to become a battle between the conservative former Prime Minister Francois Fillon, and Marine Le Pen - leader of the far-right National Front (FN).

Read more on France's main presidential candidates:

Mr Fillon is widely expected to emerge as the winner. His proposals include cutting business taxes, relaxing labour laws, and scrapping France's 35-hour working week in an attempt to boost growth.

He would also cut half a million public sector jobs as part of a drive to shrink the state sector.