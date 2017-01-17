Ibrahim Halawa: Irish man's trial adjourned

Image caption Ibrahim Halawa was 17-years-old when he was imprisoned

The trial of Irish man Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned for the 18th time.

Mr Halawa, who is now 21, was 17 when he was arrested during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo in 2013.

On Tuesday the Deputy Leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil (Irish parliament) she understood his trial date has been put back yet again.

Earlier in January the Egyptian president told a delegation of Irish politicians that he will offer a pardon Mr Halawa once his trial is over.

The Egyptian parliament has previously objected to calls from the Irish parliament to release the Dublin man, saying the request would interfere in the affairs of the Egyptian judiciary.

In a statement the charity Amnesty International said it remains "gravely concerned for his physical and mental wellbeing. "

"Today, following the 18th postponement, there is no sign that this unfair mass trial will conclude soon".

He has been accused, along with more than 400 others, of inciting violence, riot and sabotage.

However, Mr Halawa's family said they were on holiday at the time he was arrested and that he sought refuge in the mosque to escape the violence outside.

His trial has been rescheduled for February 14.

Image caption Campaigns have been ongoing for Ibrahim Halawa's release

O