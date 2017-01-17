Women killed crossing road in Louth

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The crash happened at about 18:30 local time

Two women in their 60s have died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in County Louth in the Republic of Ireland.

They had just got off a bus and were walking to a parked car on the N2 road at Hunterstown when they were struck.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Part of the N2 at Hunterstown was closed for a time after the crash

Their bodies were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Gardai (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.