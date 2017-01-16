Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker 'captured'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Photos of the suspect were distributed to police soon after the attack

The main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul has been arrested, Turkish media report.

Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the attack in which 39 people were killed at the Reina club.

He is said to have been caught in the Istanbul district of Esenyurt.

Citizens of Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were among the victims, and dozens of people were injured.

So-called Islamic State said it was behind the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

The gunman arrived at the club by taxi early that Sunday, before rushing through the entrance with a long-barrelled gun he had taken from the boot of the car.

The attacker fired randomly at people celebrating the new year.