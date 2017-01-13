Bird flu: Second confirmed case in Republic of Ireland

Image caption Both Irish cases involved wild ducks - a wigeon like the one pictured - which tested positive for H5N8

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland by the Irish Department of Agriculture.

The latest case was discovered in County Galway, where a wigeon - a type of duck - tested positive for the H5N8 strain of avian influenza.

The first Irish case was identified in County Wexford on 28 December, when another wild duck tested positive.

The Irish Farmers Journal reported that department official's confirmed the second case on Friday evening.

Bird flu cases have been detected in a number of countries across Europe, including the UK.

On its website this week, the department advised that the risk to humans "is considered to be very low" but it has asked poultry famers to be vigilant for signs of the disease in their flocks.

Precautionary bio-security measures were introduced in the Republic of Ireland on 22 December, instructing flock owners to keep poultry indoors, separate from wild birds, to prevent the flu spreading.