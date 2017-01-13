Frozen Mr Fox: Hunter displays animal preserved in block of ice

Image copyright AFP Image caption The fox is thought to have fallen in the Danube

A hunter in Germany has displayed a fox which froze inside a block of ice to warn people of the dangers of the icy Danube river.

The fox is thought to have fallen into the river and drowned before quickly freezing.

Franz Stehle put the animal on display outside his family's hotel in Fridingen, on the upper reaches of the Danube.

Mr Stehle said he had seen other frozen animals, including deer and wild boar.