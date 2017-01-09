Freezing weather continues to cause disruption across Europe
- 9 January 2017
- From the section Europe
European countries normally used to a warmer climate at this time of year are struggling with freezing cold temperatures, snow and ice. Here's a selection of your photos.
-
Efe Bülent
More than 20 people are known to have died as icy temperatures continue to grip much of Europe. In Turkey a snowstorm closed the Bosphorus to shipping and extended to the Black Sea. In Karasu Sakarya in the north west of the country, Efe Bülent saw icicles hanging from plants in his garden.
-
Efe Bülent
The snow in some parts of Turkey's Karasu Sakarya on the Black Sea measured 50cm deep.
-
Beril Eski
Istanbul was also affected by the storm. Beril Eski was forced to work from home when her office closed because of snow across the city.
-
Simon Farnsworth
Simon Farnsworth is based in the Swiss city of Zurich where rooftops and spires across the city are currently under a blanket of snow.
-
Simon Farnsworth
Trees and pathways in Zurich were also under a thick layer of snow.
-
Anna Murati
Elsewhere in Switzerland, Anna Murati spotted a snow covered Tyrannosaurus rex. She was travelling back to the UK from Italy, where airports have been closed and some of Rome's famous fountains have frozen.
-
Maksym Vazovskyi
Finally in Ukraine, Maksym Vazovskyi tweeted this picture of the snow-covered cars from her flat in Kiev.